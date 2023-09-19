Latvia shuts down one of two border checkpoints at Belarusian border

News
Silene border checkpoint at the Latvian-Belarusian border. July 2021.
Silene border checkpoint at the Latvian-Belarusian border. July 2021. Source: Google Street View
News

Citing ongoing migration pressure, the Latvian government has decided to close down Silene border checkpoint, one of the country's two checkpoints along its eastern border with Belarus, the Latvian media reported Tuesday.

Staff from the now-closed border checkpoint in Southeastern Latvia will be redeployed to guard the state border itself, which Guntis Pujats, chief of Latvia's State Border Guard (VRS), described as facing "probably the most tense [situation] in these three years since 2021" last week due to mounting migration pressure.

The pressure of illegal immigration has tripled in a short period of time, the annotation of the relevant draft regulation states according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

Over the past six days, VRS officials have prevented attempts by a total of 894 people to illegally cross the Latvian-Belarusian border, bringing the total for September to 1,773 attempts. This has followed a combined 1,615 such attempts to cross the border illegally in August.

According to Latvian border guard chiefs, it has been difficult to deter incoming migrants as they move in large groups of 50-60 people. The majority of them attempt to cross into Latvia in places where there is no border fence, such as at a narrow river crossing, but they also attempt to cross barbed wire as well.

The Belarusian side simply drops people off right at the barbed wire delineating the Latvian border and won't let them back into Belarus anymore, they added.

Latvia will continue to operate its only other border checkpoint  — the Paternieki border checkpoint, east of Silene — in order to facilitate freight transport as well as urgent work-related, humanitarian or force majeure-related travel.

Belarus' border states Latvia, Lithuania and Poland were faced with a migration crisis in 2021 as well, when at the behest of Belarusian authorities, thousands of people, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, began crossing Belarus' western border. All three countries rapidly deployed reinforcements at their borders in order to send back migrants who sought to cross the border illegally.

Poland and Lithuania have already built their border fences; Latvia's new government has promised to complete their own fence by the end of the year.

Last week, the VRS announced amid mounting migration pressure at its border with Belarus that it had called in members of the Latvian National Armed Forces (NBS) for backup and asked the government to shut down the Silene border checkpoint in the country's southeast.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:11

Peter Lõhmus new head of Estonian Fiscal Council

21:04

Baltic presidents meet with UN chief, invite American business investments

20:37

Kaja Kallas: State budget is put together Updated

18:35

Ansip: Unspecified search for €400 million shows government's ineptitude

18:29

Latvia shuts down one of two border checkpoints at Belarusian border

18:20

Banking Association chief: bank tax would reduce capacity to boost growth

17:53

Kallas: Reform has made no effort to push through bank tax

17:22

Mart Laar: Pummeling by taxes has brought Estonian economy to its knees

16:46

Ministry leaves just two days for state budget law amendment approval

16:07

Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12:03

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

18.09

Riigikogu votes to revoke EKRE MP Kingo's parliamentary immunity

09:07

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million

10:43

Estonian universities may back out of commitments if extra funding is cut

18.09

Estonia still hasn't sent Ukraine its cluster munitions

13:53

Estonian government writing empty €400m revenue line into 2025 state budget

16:07

Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: