Estonian border guards send back first Russia-licensed vehicle

News
Luhamaa border checkpoint in Southeastern Estonia.
Luhamaa border checkpoint in Southeastern Estonia. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Thursday returned the first Russian-registered car since the ban on vehicles bearing Russian Federation license plates entered into force last week.

The PPA, together with officials from the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), apprehended the vehicle at the Luhamaa crossing in Southeastern Estonia.

The vehicle's driver had claimed to be a Russian embassy staff member – and thus exempt from the entry ban – but upon closer inspection this turned out not to be the case; the occupant carried a regular Russian passport and the vehicle was not displaying diplomatic plates.

The driver was then informed of the ban on cars bearing Russian license plates from crossing the border into Estonia and thus the EU, and officials outlined the details of the current sanctions regime.

Location of the Koidula and Luhamaa border checkpoints, in southeastern Estonia. Source: Google Maps

The driver then turned round and drove back into the Russian Federation of their own volition, ERR reports.

The ban came into effect on Wednesday, September 13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:02

Ratings: September brings significant changes in party support ratings

08:38

Statistics: Dwelling price index continued slow growth in Q2 2023

08:15

Estonian border guards send back first Russia-licensed vehicle

07:47

Tõnis Mölder quits the Center Party to join Isamaa

21.09

Lääne-Nigula council approves initial phase of Risti wind farm development

21.09

Kannik: Azeris know that Russia cannot protect Armenia

21.09

RIA on Elron cyberattack: It is likely that it will happen again

21.09

Reform wants to take €400 million from poor, Eesti 200 and SDE from wealthy

21.09

Elron ticket service back online after DDoS attacks from Russia supporters

21.09

Analysis: MS Estonia wreck damaged after hitting seabed

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

21.09

Reform wants to take €400 million from poor, Eesti 200 and SDE from wealthy

21.09

Senior defense figure quits Center Party over security concerns Updated

20.09

Audit: Nordica's fate shows Estonian state's shortcomings as airline owner

21.09

Tallink CEO: State companies should not be involved in property development

21.09

Analysis: MS Estonia wreck damaged after hitting seabed

21.09

Prime minister: Main taxation criticism has revolved around lack of debate

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: