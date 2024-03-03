Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

The Lithuanian customs authority has said that vehicles with Russian license plates need to be entered into the local vehicle register or must leave the country by March 11. Owners are looking at a fine and having their vehicle confiscated otherwise.

"Starting from March 11, drivers of vehicles with Russian plates will be considered to be in violation of the law and looking at a fine and having their vehicle confiscated based on section 515 of the administrative offenses code," Lithuanian customs said Friday.

Exceptions are in place for Russian citizens who are heading to or from Kaliningrad Oblast through Lithuania and have corresponding documentation. Transit through Lithuania must not take longer than 24 hours.

Furthermore, the owner of the vehicle will need to be in the car. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Lithuania without their owners.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia barred entry to vehicles registered in Russia last September, based on a European Commission recommendation. Russia's neighbors Poland and Finland did the same.

