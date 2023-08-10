Estonia to donate small arms to Ukraine

Assault rifles.
Assault rifles. Source: (Sergei Stepanov/ERR)
The government on Thursday backed a proposal by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur to send small arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

The government's press release did not specify the make and number of weapons to be delivered.

The Defense Ministry only told ERR that the weapons in question are various types of pistols.

"Ukraine needs support against Russia's continued aggression. We have found another way in which Estonia can extend a helping hand," Pevkur said.

Estonia has given Ukraine over €400 million worth of military aid, which comes to more than 1 percent of the Estonian GDP. Earlier donations have included Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines and grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, field hospitals, medical supplies, helmets and dried food packs.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

