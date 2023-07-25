Raag: By sending Ukrainians aid, we show them they're not alone

Opportunities for supporting Ukraine in its effort to fight off Russian aggression are dwindling, while we can still show we haven't forgotten about the Ukrainians by donating small sums, Defense League member Ilmar Raag writes.

"They are very grateful (for support – ed.), and several aid organizations have said that what really matters in the end is that they are being engaged and realize they have not been left to their own devices," Raag said on the "Vikerhommik" morning show on Tuesday.

He said that soldiers fighting on the front lines get tunnel vision, meaning that they do not know what the mainstream media reports or what is happening elsewhere in the world.

"Once you get to a unit, they often ask after news from the world. Their world is very specific. There is the enemy and the need to survive. The biggest fear is that there may have been developments they're in the dark about. And when a person who brings something over finally arrives, it serves as confirmation that there is still hope for everyone."

The Defense League volunteer emphasized that he is yet to meet a soldier who admitted they're tired of war and that Ukraine should sue for peace. "Their view is that there is no other path and that they need to hold on," Raag remarked.

He also emphasized the sheer scope of Ukraine's need for aid.

"We cannot really grasp the scope of the war here in Estonia, or the scope of the Ukrainian armed forces for that matter. It is believed the Ukrainian armed forces comprise around one million men today. And while we take pride when an organization has delivered 100-150 cars or a few drones, we are told that the Ukraine war sees 10,000 drones deployed and shot down every month."

Raag was also critical of Western military aid being made available in installments. "By making aid available in pieces, we are dragging out the war at the expense of Ukrainian lives," he said. "Seeing how many units have to go without aid because so little is made available makes me ashamed to be a Western person whose inaction is seeing people killed," Raag admitted.

He admitted that donations to Ukraine aid organizations have fallen, while this has less to do with war weariness and the Slava Ukraini scandal and more with the fact that most people have already donated what they could spare. Perhaps small monthly donations to one's preferred organization with direct links to Ukraine could be the solution, he suggested.

"Donate money, if only small sums, because that eventually morphs into the things that are needed the most," Raag said while on his way to Ukraine with an aid delivery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!