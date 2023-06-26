Estonia sending fourth field hospital, demining equipment to Ukraine

The field hospital donated in cooperation between Estonia, Norway and the Netherlands arrived in Ukraine. March 21, 2023.
The field hospital donated in cooperation between Estonia, Norway and the Netherlands arrived in Ukraine. March 21, 2023. Source: ECDI
Another field hospital and demining equipment will be sent to Ukraine in Estonia's next aid package, politicians have agreed.

The medical facility will be donated from the Estonian Defense Forces' stock, and its replenishment will be fully funded by Iceland at a cost of €7.8 million. It will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Estonia has previously sent three field hospitals in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway.

Additionally, the new aid package includes equipment for paramedics, deminers, and counter-drone capabilities.

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Assisting Ukraine during the counteroffensive is now more important than ever, especially in terms of medical aid," Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said in a statement last week.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war, Estonia has sent €400 million worth of military aid to Ukraine.

Donations have included missiles for the Javelin anti-tank missile system, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment - such as helmets -, and dry food packages.

Estonia's aid has totaled more than 1 percent of its GDP.

 --

Editor: Helen Wright

