ERR Ukraine: Every meter liberated means less fighting

News
Huliaipole.
Huliaipole. Source: ERR
News

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the east of the country has been going on for a month, with Ukrainian forces trying to break through the Russians' considerable defensive lines. For local residents, each meter liberated means less fighting.

The front line has been running through the city of Huliaipole for a year and a half, while Ukrainian forces have now managed to push the Russians back a little.

Active combat operations mean that journalists are not allowed to visit Ukrainian positions, with talking to the locals the only way to gauge the situation. They spend most of their times hiding in basements.

"There is a little less shelling now. Nothing has fallen in the city center in recent days, only in the suburbs. I only want one thing, for them to be pushed back from here, for it all to end," volunteer Serhii said.

The city's remaining around 2,000 residents can feel relatively safe in the so-called "unbreaking point." Volunteer Natalia also said that the shelling has subsided in recent days.

Natalia is responsible for maintaining communal washing machine and shower facilities. "We have had nothing for a year and a half – no water, electricity, nothing. This place is a great help to people. Many are forced to live in basements and have no way of washing themselves. We lack drinking water and only have technical water here," she said.

Huliaipole looks like a ghost town. The city's remaining residents only seldom dare exit their basements to visit the "unbreaking point." In addition to water and humanitarian aid, it also has the city's only functional TV set for information of what is happening elsewhere.

"I'm fresh from there. The Melitopol heading, the Berdiansk heading, Bakhmut heading... We don't understand these military things," local resident Lyubov said. "We would just like to wake up one morning and have victory."

Asked whether the fact the Russians have been pushed back has seen a reduction in shelling, Lyubov suggested it is hard to tell. "God is watching over us, but it's still scary. No one knows where the next one will fall. It's terrible!"

The front line currently runs roughly six kilometers from Huliaipole.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:46

Ida-Viru County Vocational Education Center to be run by Mati Lukas

13:27

ERR Ukraine: Every meter liberated means less fighting

13:09

Jaanus Purga and Peep Peterson candidates for Ida-Viru representative

11:34

Live: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

11:14

Head of new association: Car owners have been squeezed for long enough

10:29

Tartu company to recycle cigarette butts

10:02

Ukrainian media: Slava Ukraini partner's offices searched in Lviv

01.07

Gallery and video: Youth Song and Dance Festival procession

01.07

After losing Riigikogu election Stalnuhhin plans to teach Estonian in Narva

01.07

Riigikogu committee supports EU digital travel document

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01.07

Gallery and video: Youth Song and Dance Festival procession

30.06

Tallinn buys three hundred €5,000 shade trees

01.07

Watch again: Folk music celebration in Freedom Square in Tallinn

11:34

Live: XIII Youth Song Festival 'Püha on maa'

30.06

Watch again: First performance of Youth Dance Festival 'Bridges'

30.06

Fine for schools delaying Estonian-language transition rises to €10,000

01.07

Riigikogu committee supports EU digital travel document

29.06

Song and Dance Festival ignites deep sense of Estonian identity

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: