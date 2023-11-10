Estonia donates fourth field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Iceland

Estonia has donated a fourth field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Iceland.
Estonia has donated a fourth field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Iceland.
In cooperation with Iceland, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) has now dispatched a fourth field hospital to Ukraine. The hospital will help to provide vital medical care on the ground as Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russian aggression. The contribution is further bolstered by Germany's donation of twelve trucks and ten trailers, which will be used to transport the hospital.

Ats Janno, head of ECDI's project office, expressed satisfaction with the rapid and effective action in response to requests from Ukraine to help meet its specific needs.

"The provision of the fourth field hospital stands as our commitment to assisting Ukraine in establishing a vital medical infrastructure to enhance care for those impacted by the war," said Janno.

Capt. Hele-Reet Lille, from the War and Disaster Medicine Center of the Estonian Military Academy, underscored the necessity of having a medical unit on the frontline capable of stabilizing patients in critical condition, performing emergency surgery, and providing intensive care.

"A field hospital also enables essential tests and analyses to be conducted, which help towards making decisions regarding treatment. The capability to both produce and bottle oxygen is no less important," said Lille.

Janno also said that with each subsequent field hospital donated to Ukraine, improvements have been made as a result of knowledge acquired in the process.

"This latest contribution reflects the culmination of feedback from Ukraine and our own accrued experience," said Janno. "This has yielded an exceptionally well-equipped set in collaboration with the hospital manufacturer and the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) medical center."

The comprehensive donation includes eight medical containers, with each serving a unique function, ranging from emergency medicine to intensive care and comes complete with a storage unit and a sanitation module, containing necessary medical equipment.

"The field hospitals donated previously have withstood the tests of conflict, validating Estonia's capability to provide this type of specialized aid," said Capt. Lille, adding that the experience has been a two-way street, leading to improvements to both Estonian and Ukrainian medical military operations.

Germany's contribution includes twelve 8x8 trucks, ten trailers, and a crane, with eight trucks modified in Estonia to accommodate the hospital modules.

This field hospital, which was sourced from the EDF's inventory, has been replaced thanks to full funding by Iceland and represents a significant investment of €7.4 million in humanitarian aid.

Editor: Michael Cole

