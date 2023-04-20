Estonia sending more ammunition to Ukraine

News
155-millimeter howitzer being towed.
155-millimeter howitzer being towed. Source: Defense Forces Headquarters / mil.ee / Veiko Tokman
News

Estonia will send 155mm ammunition, night vision equipment and light weaponry ammunition to Ukraine, the new coalition agreed on during its first meeting on Thursday.

Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) proposed to send the items as part of the EU's agreement to send Ukraine one million rounds of artillery ammunition. 

"The Estonian initiative to send a million rounds to Ukraine was approved by the EU institutions with unprecedented speed and now Ukraine needs quick decisions from its European Allies to make sure these rounds reach Ukraine. A big step was taken and fast, so now the next step is to pack up ammunition and send it to Ukraine, which is what we are doing with this next aid package," Pevkur said in a statement.

Estonia's newest aid package includes mainly 155mm ammunition but also includes donated night vision equipment and light weaponry ammunition.

Hanno Pevkur at the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE first coalition meeting on April 20, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The minister will discuss the issue further with Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov on Friday during a visit to Germany.

To date, Estonia has provided Ukraine with military aid in the sum of around €400 million, which is more than 1 percent of Estonia's GDP.

Donations have included missiles for the Javelin anti-tank missile system, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry food packages.

In cooperation with Germany, Estonia has donated two field hospitals and medical supplies valued at approximately €15 million.

A third field hospital was given in cooperation with the Netherlands and Norway, who supported the project with €7.8 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:42

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue returns again this summer

18:19

Estonia sending more ammunition to Ukraine

17:00

Fiscal Council: State budget deficit must be reduced by €0.5 billion

16:30

Ida-Viru tourism industry opposes VAT increase on accommodation

16:00

Tartu bikeshare system at risk as Canadian firm faces financial issues

15:21

Prime minister: VAT, income tax hikes a 'national defense levy'

15:00

Võru locals to hold protest against Nursipalu expansion on Saturday

14:36

Gallery: Toomas Asser reelected as University of Tartu rector

14:27

Urmas Vaino taking a break after 30 years as an ETV presenter

13:50

EU ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas to step down this summer

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

18.04

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

10:53

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

19.04

Gallery: NATO Locked Shields cyber-defense exercise underway in Tallinn

18.04

Recreational drug use on the increase in Estonia

19.04

Viljandi takes Bolt e-scooters off its streets over liability wrangle

19.04

Archbishop: Coalition acts like a thief pushing through marriage equality

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: