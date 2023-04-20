Estonia sending more ammunition to Ukraine

Estonia will send 155mm ammunition, night vision equipment and light weaponry ammunition to Ukraine, the new coalition agreed on during its first meeting on Thursday.

Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) proposed to send the items as part of the EU's agreement to send Ukraine one million rounds of artillery ammunition.

"The Estonian initiative to send a million rounds to Ukraine was approved by the EU institutions with unprecedented speed and now Ukraine needs quick decisions from its European Allies to make sure these rounds reach Ukraine. A big step was taken and fast, so now the next step is to pack up ammunition and send it to Ukraine, which is what we are doing with this next aid package," Pevkur said in a statement.

Estonia's newest aid package includes mainly 155mm ammunition but also includes donated night vision equipment and light weaponry ammunition.

Hanno Pevkur at the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE first coalition meeting on April 20, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The minister will discuss the issue further with Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov on Friday during a visit to Germany.

To date, Estonia has provided Ukraine with military aid in the sum of around €400 million, which is more than 1 percent of Estonia's GDP.

Donations have included missiles for the Javelin anti-tank missile system, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry food packages.

In cooperation with Germany, Estonia has donated two field hospitals and medical supplies valued at approximately €15 million.

A third field hospital was given in cooperation with the Netherlands and Norway, who supported the project with €7.8 million.

