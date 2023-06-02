Estonia's arms aid depends on Ukraine's needs in the fall

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said that Estonia has arms to donate to Ukraine in the future, but the quantity and varieties are not yet known. Much will depend on Ukraine's summer progress and autumn needs.

Pevkur told ERR radio that the donation of another field hospital to Ukraine is currently being finalized and that the offer of training of Ukrainian soldiers continues to stand.

Although Estonia has provided a substantial amount of military aid to Ukraine — Pevkur emphasized that Estonia is the country that has provided the most arms to Ukraine as a proportion of GDP — there is still space for more.

"We will focus on training activities and the field hospital in the first instance, but we will see; a lot of it depends on how the Ukrainians are doing and the kind of help they need. That is why a Ramstein format meeting is coming up again in two weeks' time," he said.

Pevkur said that air defense is currently what the Ukrainians need most. However, in addition to arms, training should not be neglected. "We have trained soldiers with highly specialized skills, such as medics and snipers. These are specific fields in which Estonia has the increasing capacity to help Ukraine more."

The aid that is provided must focus on Ukraine's needs but this should also be discussed with other allies, he said, adding that he does not want to speculate what exactly and how much more Estonia will send to Ukraine.

"Sending a single cannon or few weapons is pointless. It must be a serious capacity. Also, the Ukrainians must be able to link our aid to their actual units and this is why we are investing heavily in joint operations and brigade-level training with our allies," the minister explained.

