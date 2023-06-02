Prime minister: Democratic Europe clearly stands with Moldova

Kaja Kallas with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Chisnau, June 1, 2023.
Kaja Kallas with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Chisnau, June 1, 2023. Source: Government Office
A recent political summit in Moldova, which borders Ukraine and which is also a European Union candidate and NATO partner nation, was key in demonstrating European unity across a widely diverse range of countries and in fostering security on the continent, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says.

This "sends a clear signal to Russia that we are standing with Moldova, Ukraine and other countries that have chosen the path of a democratic Europe. Moldova's organization of the event has been exemplary and shows their commitment to Europe," the prime minister said Thursday, in the context of the Second European Political Community Summit in Chișinău, capital of Moldova.

The event was a useful forum in discussing the challenges facing Europe and how they can be solved, plus it also brings together countries whose positions may differ, even as they agree on many key areas.

"The days of spheres of influence are long gone," Kallas remarked. "Our priority has to be supporting countries that have chosen the path of Europe and democracy in their journey to EU and NATO accession," she continued, via a government office press release.

"The fact that the summit was held in Chișinău is confirmation of our unity at this time of war in Europe," she added.

"We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, thanks to Russia's long-term strategic objective of conquest."

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was also in Chișinău for the summit, and provided an overview of the situation in his country.

Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, tweeted that: "We admire Ukrainians for showing incredible strength in defending their homeland and international law. We are grateful for your heroic defense and we stand in solidarity with you and your efforts to bring back peace. You have a reliable partner in Moldova, that you can count on."

"We discussed how we can provide even more support for Ukraine and the help needed to ensure victory," Prime Minister Kallas added.

Security, energy and connectivity matters were the other main topics under discussion.

The Estonian head of government also took part in a round table focusing on European security and stability at which she said there can be no "gray zones" in Europe. Kallas was joined at the round-table by the presidents of France, Kosovo, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine, the prime ministers of Finland, Iceland, Latvia and the Netherlands, the president of the European Council and the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy.

Overall, the heads of 47 European countries and EU institutions were invited to attend the summit.

Further summits are scheduled to take place in Spain in the second half of this year, and in the U.K. in the first half of 2024.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

