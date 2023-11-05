Riigikogu committee chair: Estonia affirms support for Moldova's EU course

Moldova has made great progress as an EU candidate country and Estonia supports its European integration, said Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said in Chisinau on Saturday.

Mihkelson was in the Moldovan capital on Saturday to attend United4Moldova, a meeting of the chairs of EU parliaments' European Union affairs and foreign affairs committees focused on supporting Moldova on its way to EU membership, according to a press release.

The Estonian MP pointed out that Russia's hostile plans did not involve Ukraine alone, but European security in a broader sense. Thus, Western allies must do everything in their power to help Ukraine win the war.

"At the same time, we must also pay attention to Moldova, which has made great progress as an EU candidate country, despite the difficult security and economic situation, and whose government remains firmly on a European course," he highlighted.

Mihkelson affirmed that Estonia supports Moldova's European integration and is happy to share its reform experience with the latter.

The all-day United4Moldova meeting was opened by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, President of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean, and attended by representatives of the Parliament of Moldova and the Moldovan government.

On the agenda were issues related to Moldova's EU integration, economic development and security, including energy security.

