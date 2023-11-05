Riigikogu committee chair: Estonia affirms support for Moldova's EU course

News
MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform).
MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Moldova has made great progress as an EU candidate country and Estonia supports its European integration, said Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said in Chisinau on Saturday.

Mihkelson was in the Moldovan capital on Saturday to attend United4Moldova, a meeting of the chairs of EU parliaments' European Union affairs and foreign affairs committees focused on supporting Moldova on its way to EU membership, according to a press release.

The Estonian MP pointed out that Russia's hostile plans did not involve Ukraine alone, but European security in a broader sense. Thus, Western allies must do everything in their power to help Ukraine win the war.

"At the same time, we must also pay attention to Moldova, which has made great progress as an EU candidate country, despite the difficult security and economic situation, and whose government remains firmly on a European course," he highlighted.

Mihkelson affirmed that Estonia supports Moldova's European integration and is happy to share its reform experience with the latter.

The all-day United4Moldova meeting was opened by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, President of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean, and attended by representatives of the Parliament of Moldova and the Moldovan government.

On the agenda were issues related to Moldova's EU integration, economic development and security, including energy security.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

Lääne-Harju Municipality wraps radioactive waste disposal site preselection

12:59

Estonian Ukraine refugee aid efforts get more than $1 million boost from US

10:43

Pärnu real estate market seeing more domestic buyers in recent years

10:26

Riigikogu committee chair: Estonia affirms support for Moldova's EU course

04.11

More funds necessary to clean up rivers of oil shale industry contamination

04.11

Tartu biotech Icosagen Cell Factory wins business of the year

04.11

Exhibition about falling asleep on display at Museum of Applied Art

04.11

Narva textile company invests over €1.3 million in production expansion

04.11

Reinsalu: Estonia needs new narrative to boost its economic growth

04.11

Ķempi Kārl and Aado Lintrop receive Indigenous Peoples' Literature Award

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

04.11

Russia to temporarily close Ivangorod border crossing in February

04.11

Reinsalu: Estonia needs new narrative to boost its economic growth

04.11

Estonian chess champion Mai Narva defeats world number two

04.11

Narva textile company invests over €1.3 million in production expansion

02.11

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

04.11

Exhibition about falling asleep on display at Museum of Applied Art

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: