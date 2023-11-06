Terras: A Ukraine defeat would be one step closer to World War III

Ukraine needs more, and newer, tech to come from Western countries, as that country's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi has stated, MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) says.

Appearing on ETV show "Ukraina stuudio," Terras, a former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), added that were this not to be forthcoming, Ukraine is likely to lose the current war, making Vladimir Putin's Russia even more dangerous than it already has been.

Zaluzhnyi recently told British publication The Economist that Ukraine needs fundamentally new tech to reach victory, since the situation at the front has now reached stalemate.

As in World War One, a level of technological development has been reached which actually puts Ukraine at a standstill, Zaluzhnyi had said, adding that, again in a manner reminiscent of the 1914-1918 war, particularly on the Western front, breaking the deadlock will require a massive technological leap.

According to Terras, the events of the past few weeks on the fronts in Ukraine are ample evidence that there is nothing to be happy about in relation to Ukraine's position. The Russian attack on the Eastern Front is becoming more and more intense, while the Ukrainian troops which are holding out are under immense pressure; their troops battle fatigued.

Terras noted that Western countries have also deceived themselves into thinking that Ukraine has been given continuous and sufficient military aid.

"In fact these numbers are very small compared with what Ukraine actually needs. A counter-offensive had long been expected, but at the same time Western aid took a long time to arrive. This meant it could not be implemented immediately, while the Russian occupiers were able to dig themselves in, creating vast minefields, " the MEP said.

Terras added that while the aid given by the U.S. at least has been substantial, even then, the world's largest economy and military power could provide much more.

In any case, Terras said, if Ukraine is not provided with more, newer and better military technology, it will not be able to win this war, Terras went on.

"I don't see any other outcome, unless Ukraine gains technological superiority /.../ I am convinced that the West must make an effort to beef up its own arms industries, on a larger scale. We must start producing more within the arms industry, and increase quality too. If we don't, this war will be lost, but, step-by-step, World War III is inching closer too."

Member of the European Parliament, Marina Kaljurand, noted that

Also appearing on "Ukraina stuudio" was MEP Marina Kaljurand (SDE), a former Estonian ambassador to Moscow, who also said that Ukraine must also be kept on the agenda, especially now that the eyes of the Western countries have trained on what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

Kaljurand said: "Ukraine has evaporated from the news, yet there is talk of Hamas, Israel, Gaza, and this is worrying. War fatigue has arisen in any case. But this must not become the dominant theme. The fact that [President of the European Commission] Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine is vital. I have also watched the President of Ukraine speak, and he looks tired. So in the current, difficult situation, they both need support, even more than before."

Marina Kaljurand. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Riho Terras said that what is happening between Hamas and Israel is part of a wider game, one which suits both Russia and its allies, namely Iran, China and North Korea.

Furthermore "I believe that Russia's hand is clearly involved in the Middle East conflict," Terras stated.

Terras added that further explanation to the people of Western Europe that subsequent wars will follow any loss in Ukraine still needs to be given.

Kaljurand pointed out that currently, at a time when the European Parliament is debating the EU budget for the next year, discussions there on the next aid package for Ukraine have stalled as a result.

--

