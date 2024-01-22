X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

News
MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa/EPP).
MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa/EPP). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Russia has taken its production of both ammunition and tanks into wartime mode. Despite struggling more to manufacture missiles, it's clear Russia still has access to Western technology required for production, former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Riho Terras said Sunday.

In an appearance on ETV's "Ukraina stuudios," retired Gen. and MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa/EPP) acknowledged that no one outside Russia knows much about the arms industry there, but it's clear that they can't produce their own microchips.

This means that despite sanctions, they still have access to advanced Western technology, he pointed out.

"The sanctions in place are not working, which means we have to do everything we can to ensure that these sanctions work, and examine what means exist to evade sanctions," the MEP said.

He said that it can be assumed that some of this Western technology is reaching Russia via China, but chips from household appliances will do in a pinch as well.

"Russia's arms industry is quite adept at adapting," Terras said. "It's a competition, really – one imposes sanctions, the other attempts to evade them."

Said arms industry is working at full steam, he continued.

"Ammunition production has certainly been taken into wartime mode, meaning that production doesn't stop," he explained. "Tanks and armored vehicle production is also underway. Missiles are crucial, but as we can see, there are few missiles, meaning they aren't capable of producing as many. When you hear that they're bringing out 10 m missiles produced in 1952, that's well-nigh absurd."

North Korea wouldn't be able to help Russia out with modern military equipment. China could, the former longtime EDF chief acknowledged, however no one has heard anything about China supplying Russia with military equipment.

"We can't compare China with North Korea, or Iran with North Korea," Terras said. "North Korea is still an absolutely failed state; everything produced there is without a doubt to a worse standard than during even the worst times in the Soviet Union. But mass plays a role here."

China is militarily superior, and they have a lot of licensed Russian arms that would suit Russia, he highlighted.

"But I haven't heard any reports of China directly supplying Russia with arms," he continued. "Iran has high-level drones; that's also cutting-edge Western technology. So – sanctions, sanctions, sanctions are what will solve this."

Commenting on the European defense industry, the MEP noted that even if the pledged million shells are delivered to Ukraine, that isn't a solution, as that's the minimum the Ukrainians need. However, it's evident in the case of Germany, for example, that they've started taking supporting Ukraine seriously, as indicated even by an increased number of defense industry orders that have been placed by the state.

"But for European defense industries to coordinate anything that would make things cheaper and faster – well, there's no such sign of this yet," Terras admitted. "And these things take an awful lot of time since we're still lacking that sense of urgency."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

Climate ministry: Estonian needs electricity storage facilities

15:30

Report: Teachers brave cold weather to demand government keeps promises

15:24

Zelenskyy's 'kaitsetahe' sweatshirt gives Estonian brand sales boost

14:46

Airlines' duty to compensate for climate damages won't hike prices for now

14:42

Finance minister: Unused education ministry money can fund teacher wage hikes

14:01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

13:17

'AK. Nädal' investigates the relationship between academia and espionage

12:26

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

11:53

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

11:28

Statistics: Producer price index of industrial output down over 4 percent in December

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.01

Former ISS chief: Hundreds in Russia engaged in intelligence efforts against Estonia

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

10:31

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

12:26

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

08:21

Close to 9,500 teachers at 330 schools on strike in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Bunkers development to require enough material to build five blocks of flats

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: