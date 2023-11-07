Riigikogu committee asking for parties' views on potential lobbyists register

News
The Riigikogu's main debating hall.
The Riigikogu's main debating hall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A Riigikogu committee is asking all party groups represented in parliament for their opinion on changes to practices in MPs' meetings with lobbyists, in effect the creation of a register of these lobbyists.

Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee member Eduard Odinets (SDE) told ERR that the committee has approached the six Riigkogu party factions, in order to sound them out on whether and to what extent meetings MPs may have with lobbyists might be regulated by the Riigikogu itself.

Odinets said: "We are in the process of asking the opinions from the factions. It does not make sense for us as a committee to start anything major without the consent or cooperation between the parties at the Riigikogu. We will thus initially assess the current situation, within the current composition of the Riigikogu."

The Riigikogu composition, the XV Riigkogu, was elected to office in March this year; the scheduled next general election is in 2027.

Eesti 200 MP Liisa Pakosta had initiated the current discussion at committee level; the matter received only a lukewarm response from the previous, XIV Riigikogu composition.

As reported by ERR News, opposition MPs on the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee say that income tax declarations from Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) should be made available, in respect of her spouse's business interests. These came under scrutiny in late summer, when it was revealed that some of those interests included doing business in and with Russia.

Committee member Priit Sibul (Isamaa) told ERR as Kallas had not submitted income declarations to the committee, the committee has discussed the possibility of seeking these itself, from the relevant authority – the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:54

Hussar: There are several strong candidates for next Eesti 200 party chair

10:16

Former government minister Urve Palo joins Isamaa

09:48

Teachers to meet with the PM to try and solve wages crisis

09:10

Food prices influenced the most October's CPI on-year rise of 4.9 percent

08:45

Reuters: Vladimir Putin likely to remain in power beyond 2024

07:57

Sidewalk snow removal in Tallinn to remain homeowners' responsibility this winter

07:38

Riigikogu committee asking for parties' views on potential lobbyists register

06.11

Estonia funding post-amputation rehab courses for Ukrainian healthcare workers

06.11

Suspended border traffic puts brakes on Narva's new €15 million transit road

06.11

Kallas: EU must focus on strengths, flexibility to be competitive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

06.11

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

06.11

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

06.11

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

06.11

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

06.11

Estonian government supports introduction of digital euro

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

06.11

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: