Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

Eesti 200 Chairman Lauri Hussar on Monday announced he plans to step down as leader of the party to focus on his role as speaker of the Riigikogu.

"The Estonian Parliament is facing the biggest wave of obstruction in its history, and I have come to the realization that I want to dedicate myself to reforming the Riigikogu so that it can fulfill all its constitutional obligations and bring constructive debate back into the chamber," Hussar said.

EKRE is planning to block the adoption of the government's budget in the hope of forcing emergency elections. Last week it submitted more than 2,500 amendments to obstruct the Riigikogu's work.

Hussar told "Aktuaalne kaamera" his decision has nothing to do with the party's internal politics which has seen several founders leave in recent months. He reiterated his focus is on the Riigikogu.

Hussar made the announcement at the party's board meeting. He was elected chairman in October 2022 and carried out the party's Riigikogu election campaign in which it won 14 seats.

A new chair will be elected at the general meeting on November 19.

Eesti 200 also changed its Riigikogu faction leader recently, when Toomas Uibo replaced Marek Reinaas.

The party's popularity has halved in recent months from 13.3 percent in the spring to under 7.5 percent last week.

--

