Experts discuss how to find solution to Riigikogu obstruction

On Thursday, experts gathered at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to discuss how to proceed with the Riigikou obstruction. The initiative was held at Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar's (Eesti 200) request.

The discussions centered around how to restore working capacity to the parliament.

Those who attended include former President Kersti Kaljulaid, former Speaker of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor, former Chancellor of Justice Allar Jõks, former chairman of the Supreme Court Märt Rask, former deputy director of the Riigikogu Chancellery Aaro Mõttus, researcher and social activist Liia Hänni, former European Court of Human Rights judge Rait Maruste, and former European Court of Human Rights judge Uno Lõhmus.

Representatives of the coalition and the Center Party were present. EKRE and Isamaa boycotted the event.

The deadlock started in the spring after the new coalition agreed to reduce family benefits payments and tried to quickly push through several other pieces of legislation soon after taking office.

The opposition parties tried to block the move by submitting hundreds of amendments to stall the Riigikogu from processing the changes.

In the end, the government passed the legislation by tying them to votes of no confidence.

EKRE has promised to continue the action.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

