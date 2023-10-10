Center Party soon to pick ERR supervisory board Tõnis Mölder replacement

The Riigikogu's Center Party group is soon to elect a new ERR Supervisory Board (Nõkogu) representative, to replace Tõnis Mölder, who left the party last month.

Center's Riigikogu chief whip Tanel Kiik told ERR that: "We are to appoint a new representative from our side in the near future."

"There are several possible names from within the Riigikogu faction who could fulfill this responsible position. We will select the specific person to represent the Center Party group on the ERR supervisory board in the coming weeks," Kiik went on.

Center has 16 MPs, including Kiik himself.

Tõnis Mölder (pictured), a former environment minister, announced late last month that he was quitting Center and joining Isamaa, also in opposition. As a result he left both the party and its Riigikogu group of MPs.

As set out in legislation, ERR has a supervisory board consisting of an MP from each of the represented parties – currently six – along with four independent experts, including the board's chair.

The political representatives are appointed by the parties, the independent supervisory board members are proposed by the Riigikogu's culture committee and then voted on.

The supervisory board is distinct from ERR's own management board; most large state and public bodies have a supervisory board, though most do not have a representative from every political party.

