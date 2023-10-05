Narva elects new city mayor

News
Jaan Toots elected was elected mayor of Narva on October 5, 2023.
Open gallery
52 photos
News

Narva Council elected Jaan Toots (Center) as the city's new mayor at Thursday's session.

Nineteen members voted for Toots, and one against. The other members of the 31-seat council abstained.

Toots was proposed as mayor last week and he ran for the position unopposed.

He replaces Katri Raik who lost of vote of no-confidence on September 16.

Toots has been a member of Center since 2019. He currently leads the party's Tartu faction and is a member of Tartu City Council.

Toots was also elected vice-chairman of the party at its congress this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

SDE only party against employers' proposed minimum wage rate changes

19:33

First ever Estonian ambassador to South Africa presents credentials

18:35

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

17:46

Narva elects new city mayor

17:32

Finance ministry questions Kärdla flight tender process integrity

17:06

Estonian satellite ESTCube-2 due for launch Saturday

16:58

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

16:45

Defense Minister: Football Association's statement does not go far enough

16:39

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

16:24

Estonian organizations call for New York Consulate to stay open

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

04.10

Flu and coronavirus spreading in Estonia

04.10

Tallinn Airport hopes SAS changes will bring better flight connections

04.10

€693 million joint Estonian, Latvian military vehicles tender signed

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

04.10

New law planned to curb promotion of hazardous fake medicines in Estonia

04.10

UK investigating possibility of moving inmates to Estonian prisons

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: