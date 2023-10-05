Narva elects new city mayor
Narva Council elected Jaan Toots (Center) as the city's new mayor at Thursday's session.
Nineteen members voted for Toots, and one against. The other members of the 31-seat council abstained.
Toots was proposed as mayor last week and he ran for the position unopposed.
He replaces Katri Raik who lost of vote of no-confidence on September 16.
Toots has been a member of Center since 2019. He currently leads the party's Tartu faction and is a member of Tartu City Council.
Toots was also elected vice-chairman of the party at its congress this year.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Merili Nael, Helen Wright