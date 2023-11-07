Helme: Hussar was never a real party chair, but a figurehead

Lauri Hussar, who is stepping down as leader of Eesti 200, has never been the real chair of the party, but is more of a figurehead, according to EKRE chair Martin Helme. In his view, Hussar's resignation demonstrates the confusion inside Eesti 200, which also has an impact on the health of Estonia's governing coalition.

According to Helme, Hussar's resignation is linked both to Eesti 200's upcoming general meeting and the party's poor ratings, which in recent months have fallen close to the electoral threshold.

"As a result, things have gone sour in the party and Hussar cannot cope with this as chair. Hussar has never been a real chair, but a figurehead put in place by those pulling the strings. Either the people who put him in place have fallen out or they want a change of figurehead," Helme said.

Any changes to Eesti 200, which has 14 seats in the Riigikogu, will certainly have an impact on the coalition, he added.

"The coalition can't pass its own things in the Riigikogu any other way than through votes of confidence, because we will continue in the same way and prevent the regular procedure of all government initiatives in the Riigikogu," Helme said.

"When you have the second largest group in a coalition that is falling apart, and they have no understanding of what they want to achieve, or they no longer have any discipline, any work plan, then that thing is going to fall apart. 14 is the number of votes in a coalition, whereby losing them or not being sure of them, threatens the health of the government," Helme said.

The fact that Hussar himself has already named three potential candidates to succeed him as party leader is a clear indication of the confusion inside Eesti 200, according to Helme.

