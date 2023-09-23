Hussar calls party chairs meeting to restore Riigikogu's working capacity

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) has called a meeting of the chairs of the Riigikogu parties on September 27. The aim of the meeting is to discuss both the process of restoring the Riigikogu's working capacity as well as the state budget procedure.

"Since the elections, the Riigikogu has been in a political stalemate, and the parliament's ability to work has been seriously disrupted by the filibuster, with more than 500 bills and questions still pending. To find a resolution to this unprecedented situation, I have convened a meeting of the chairs of the parliamentary parties with the aim of finding a solution to the stand-off," Hussar said on Saturday.

Hussar said that everyone has to make a collective effort to ensure that the Riigikogu can fulfil all the functions laid out in the Constitution, which requires a willingness to hold dignified parliamentary debate and treat each other with respect.

