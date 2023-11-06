Opposition parties want to see prime minister's income declarations

Opposition party members of the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee want to request Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) income declarations from the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) in connection to her husband's business .

Committee member Priit Sibul (Isamaa) told ERR as Kallas did not submit income declarations to the committee it has discussed the possibility of seeking them from the MTA.

"Unfortunately, [in answer] to our suggestion that the prime minister send us her income declarations, she simply referred to the fact that she had declared a declaration of economic interests, which we knew," Sibul said.

Eduard Odinets, from the junior coalition member SDE, told ERR coalition members did not support the idea.

"Mart Helme (EKRE), committee chairman, promised that the request would be signed by the members of the committee who requested it," Odinets said.

He said the committee would need to make an appeal to the MTA for the information, but this would need to be supported by a majority of members to have any authority.

"What the Tax and Customs Board will do with the appeal from three members of the commission is not a question for me," Odinets said.

The committee has six members, one from each party represented in the Riigikogu. Three are in the coalition – Reform, Eesti 200, and SDE – and three are in the opposition – EKRE, Center, and Isamaa.

