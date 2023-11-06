Opposition parties want to see prime minister's income declarations

News
Kaja Kallas at a meeting of the Share Print Anti-Corruption Select Committee.
Kaja Kallas at a meeting of the Share Print Anti-Corruption Select Committee. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Opposition party members of the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee want to request Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) income declarations from the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) in connection to her husband's business.

Committee member Priit Sibul (Isamaa) told ERR as Kallas did not submit income declarations to the committee it has discussed the possibility of seeking them from the MTA.

"Unfortunately, [in answer] to our suggestion that the prime minister send us her income declarations, she simply referred to the fact that she had declared a declaration of economic interests, which we knew," Sibul said.

Eduard Odinets, from the junior coalition member SDE, told ERR coalition members did not support the idea.

"Mart Helme (EKRE), committee chairman, promised that the request would be signed by the members of the committee who requested it," Odinets said.

He said the committee would need to make an appeal to the MTA for the information, but this would need to be supported by a majority of members to have any authority.

"What the Tax and Customs Board will do with the appeal from three members of the commission is not a question for me," Odinets said.

The committee has six members, one from each party represented in the Riigikogu. Three are in the coalition – Reform, Eesti 200, and SDE – and three are in the opposition – EKRE, Center, and Isamaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:02

Estonia funding post-amputation rehab courses for Ukrainian healthcare workers

20:55

Suspended border traffic puts brakes on Narva's new €15 million transit road

20:40

Kallas: EU must focus on strengths, flexibility to be competitive

20:27

Harry Potter star Josh Herdman: Playing a bad guy is not enjoyable

20:14

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

20:08

Gallery: Ballet schools from across Estonia participate in Rakvere gala

19:41

Two killed in traffic collision in Kuusalu Municipality

19:40

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

19:22

Opposition parties want to see prime minister's income declarations

18:52

Gallery: Tallinn passenger port's new Terminal A design unveiled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

10:16

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

12:25

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

08:42

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

08:18

Terras: A Ukraine defeat would be one step closer to World War III

16:02

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: