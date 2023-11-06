Kadri Tali elected new Eesti 200 Pärnu branch leader

Kadri Tali has been elected head of Eesti 200's Pärnu branch after a general meeting held at the weekend.

Tali was elected to the Riigikogu for the first time in March this year and was an early leading member of Eesti 200 after its foundation in 2018. She is most well-known, along with her twin sister, as a conductor, and a former director of the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO).

Tali says Eesti 200's main aims in Pärnu in the coming years are to strengthen its team in Estonia's fourth-largest city, and to run candidates with fresh ideas run at the next local elections, in 2027.

In addition to Tali's election as Pärnu board chair, the following were elected to Eesti 200's new Pärnu board composition: Peeter Tali, a defense and security expert; Urmo Kesküla, Ethel Aoude and Triini Viks.

Ideas were discussed for the development of Pärnu's culture and business, as well as for increasing the region's visibility and influence, were also under discussion at the weekend's meeting.

