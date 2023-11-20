Riigikogu committee: Digital euro adoption can go ahead with thorough preparation

News
Riigikogu building.
Riigikogu building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Riigkogu European Affairs Committee says it concurs with the Estonian government in adopting a planned digital euro, though only after thorough preparation.

The committee, in line with the opinion of the Riigikogu Finance Committee, opted to approve the government's positions on proposals from the European Commission on the single currency, including that relating to the digital euro.

The digital euro will in effect be the EU's answer to the wide variety of private sector secure e-payment solutions.

The EU says it is is developing the digital euro as a way of, for instance, making payments over the phone instead of using cash. The digital euro will reportedly also be usable in making payment in cases where card payments do not go through or are not available, and when buying online.

The EU affairs committee met on Friday to discuss Estonia's positions on the proposals to adopt the digital euro and agreed with the government that before the adoption of the digital euro, political and legal risks as well as fair division of costs had to be thoroughly analyzed.

Committee chair Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) found that the digital euro initiative is required, and also meets the expectations of younger people for a modern payment instrument, equating its planned adoption with the switch from coinage made of precious metals, giving an intrinsic value, to the use of other metals, and thus the backing of a coin's value by means.

She also said that "in the current complicated security situation, the adoption of the digital euro is important for the people of Estonia in preparing for crises," adding that cash "is not safe in every situation while ATMs do not function during power cuts.

"The digital euro can be transferred from a person's bank account to the digital euro app on their phone, like storing cash, and it can be used offline, or when there is no internet or card payments in shops are not working," Pakosta added.

More thorough preparation is essential, but we as the national parliament gave a mandate to proceed with the developing of the digital euro, she went on, pointing out the necessity of properly analyzing its impact on banks, financial stability and consumer rights.

Committee member Aleksei Jevgrafov said the digital euro will make people's life simpler. "It is inconvenient for the consumer that different e-shops require using all kinds of different payment services, from Google Pay to Paypal and Revolut. The digital euro will solve this problem because digital euro account can be used instead of different wallets and the customer will not be asked a service charge for that," he said.

"It is also very welcome that there will be no need to go looking for cash when card payments do not function."

The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) will have an obligation to provide an essential service once the digital euro is adopted, the committee noted while the use of the new payment instrument will be mandatory for banks and free of charge for consumers, the committee said.

Limits will also be put in place on transaction sizes as a way of curbing money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the committee said, while a balance will be sought between safety and privacy when setting the rules.

The adoption of the digital euro is scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2030, and while it will initially only be rolled out within the eurozone, in the longer term its use may also be viable further afield.

Some bankers and regulators have expressed fears that the digital euro will take deposits away from the commercial sector, and some academics, the EU's privacy watchdog and consumer groups have also expressed concerns.

Non-eurozone EU nation Sweden is among those sovereign nations to have rolled out pilot projects of its national currency.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu Press Office

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:16

CEO: Eesti Energia wants to create 300 MW worth of new generation capacity

11:08

Estonian energy, shipping and real estate group Infortar announces IPO

10:52

Reform vice-chair: I would have done some things differently than did prime minister

10:49

Joakim Helenius leaves Eesti 200

10:15

Bank of Estonia: Housing loans in Estonia at highest price for 14 years

09:47

Dailies: Kaja Kallas' personal problem is now one for whole Reform Party

08:56

Statistics: Producer price index of industrial output fell 3 percent in October

08:52

Estonia's renovated US embassy building reopens

08:13

Riigikogu committee: Digital euro adoption can go ahead with thorough preparation

08:05

Ott Tänak finishes sixth in WRC 2023 season finale in Japan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

28.05

Court sentences organized crime leader to eight years in prison

12.10

Ministry: We hope to have forestry development plan ready by spring 2021

28.05

'Smartovkas' most energy-efficient reconstructed buildings in Estonia

17.06

Developer to invest €100 million in Tallinn's Balti Manufaktuur complex

17.06

Elron recommends passengers wear face masks during rush hour

19.01

SDE MP: Tallinn ought to have official nudist beach

10.10

Minister: Building LNG reception capacity is strategically necessary

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: