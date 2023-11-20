Bank of Estonia: Housing loans in Estonia at highest price for 14 years

The average interest rate on housing loans issued by Estonian banks in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 was 5.56 percent. This is 2.96 percentage points higher than during the same quarter in 2022 and the highest level for the last 14 years.

The average interest rate on consumer loans by banks and related leasing companies was 13.31 percent. On year, it rose by 1.16 percentage points.

The average interest rate on new car leases issued by banks and related leasing companies was 6.06 percent in the third quarter, almost double the rate of a year earlier.

The interest rate on loans with a maturity of over one year issued to companies by banks and the leasing companies associated with them was 6.34 percent in the third quarter, which was 2.82 percentage points higher than a year earlier. The interest rate on loans to companies for under one year was 6.33 percent, and the interest rate on overdrafts and other renewable credit was 5.82 percent.

The interest rate on newly issued housing loans with a mortgage from banks and renegotiated contracts was 5.56 percent. This was 2.96 percentage points higher than in the third quarter of 2022 and the highest level for the past 14 years. The average interest rate for housing loans issued by creditors was 14.58 percent.

SLA statistics published quarterly

The Bank of Estonia publishes a statistical release on savings and loan associations (SLAs) on a quarterly basis. The statistical release describes the primary changes in SLA statistics (aggregated balance sheet and income statement). These statistics only cover data on active associations.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the statistics on interest rates for the fourth quarter of 2023 in February 2024.

