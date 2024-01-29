X

Bank of Estonia: December home loan interest rates fall for second month

News
Construction in Tallinn's Kadriorg District.
Construction in Tallinn's Kadriorg District. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Despite increasing on year, the average interest rate on new housing loans issued in December 2023 still fell somewhat on month for the second month in a row, reaching 5.48 percent, according to the latest statistical release on credit institutions and leasing companies published by the Bank of Estonia on Monday.

Statistics published monthly

The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish January statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies in late February.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

