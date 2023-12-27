Bank of Estonia: November housing loan interest rates up more than third

Swedbank building in Tallinn.
Swedbank building in Tallinn. Source: ERR
The average interest rate on housing loans issued by Estonian banks in November 2023 increased by a third on year to 5.73 percent, according to the latest statistical release on credit institutions and leasing companies published by the Bank of Estonia on Wednesday.

Statistics published monthly

The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish December statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies in late January.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

