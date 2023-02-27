Central bank: January average housing loan interest rate up to 4.7 percent

News
Apartment buildings in Tallinn.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Just €106.5 million in housing loans were issued to resident households in Estonia in January, down by nearly €33 million on year and marking the smallest monthly amount issued in recent years. The average interest rate on housing loans reached 4.7 percent last month, up from 2 percent in January 2022, according to a statistical release on credit institutions and leasing companies published by the Bank of Estonia on Monday.

Statistics published monthly

The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish February statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies in late March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

Stoltenberg to ERR: 'The biggest risk of all is to let President Putin win'

13:55

Local municipalities with financial problems face difficult choices

13:13

Two new temporary exhibitions about war in Ukraine open in Tallinn

12:28

Traditional 'karakat' parade takes place on shore of Lake Peipus

11:42

Riigikogu election week begins with online, early voting in Estonia

10:56

Central bank: January average housing loan interest rate up to 4.7 percent

10:10

Estonian Athletic Association receives new allegations about banned coach

10:06

Large firms in Ida-Viru County want more transparency in emissions trading

08:42

Watch again: Anniversary of Republic concert

26.02

Estonia's UN ambassador: We are trying to isolate Russia politically

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

25.02

Potential next premier: Kaja Kallas support unaffected by party rating drop

26.02

Riigikogu elections advance voting starts Monday

25.02

Yle: Hungary's Orban calls on party to back Finland, Sweden NATO accession

26.02

Estonia's UN ambassador: We are trying to isolate Russia politically

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: