Central bank: January average housing loan interest rate up to 4.7 percent

Just €106.5 million in housing loans were issued to resident households in Estonia in January, down by nearly €33 million on year and marking the smallest monthly amount issued in recent years. The average interest rate on housing loans reached 4.7 percent last month, up from 2 percent in January 2022, according to a statistical release on credit institutions and leasing companies published by the Bank of Estonia on Monday.

Statistics published monthly

The statistical release describes the main changes in the statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies, covering the volume and structure of assets, loans and leases issued, deposits, and interest rates on loans and leases.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish February statistics on credit institutions and leasing companies in late March.

