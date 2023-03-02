Statistics: Estonia's February CPI estimated at 17.8 percent

This represents a fall on January's year-on-year CPI, which stood at 18.6 percent.

The month-on-month CPI rise was 0.68 percent.

In 2022 as a whole, CPI rose by 19.4 percent on year, Statistics Estonia says.

Statistics Estonia says it will announce the finalized CPI figure for February later this week, while European Commission data agency Eurostat is due to publish its preliminary flash estimate of eurozone inflation rates at around noon Estonian time, today, Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!