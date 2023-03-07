Consumer Price Index climbed 17.6 percent in a year

Statistics Estonia reported that Estonia's consumer price index increased by 17.6% in February compared to 2022. In February, food prices rose the most according to the consumer price index.

The consumer price index increased by 0.6 percent in February compared to January.

In February, goods were 17.2 percent more expensive and services were 18.5 percent more expensive.

Viktoria Trasanov, chief analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that increases in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices have the greatest impact on the consumer price index, accounting for one-third of the total increase since February 2022.

Sugar increased by 104.2 percent, flour and starches increased by 49.7 percent, sauces increased by 48.9 percent and eggs increased by 44.8 percent.

Housing price changes accounted for one-fourth of the total increase.

Solid fuels cost 66.7 percent more, residential electricity costs 63.8 percent more, heating costs 36.2 percent more and gas costs 11.8 percent more.

The contribution of transportation to the index's rise was less than a tenth.

Petrol was 4.5 percent more expensive, and diesel was 14.3 percent more expensive.

The CPI was most affected by increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, with fresh vegetables accounting for two-fifths, 16.5 percent, on the one hand, and gas by 20.1 percent, solid fuels by 6.6 percent, and rent, 1.8 percent, on the other.

