Statistics: Number of Finnish tourists triples in year to January 2023

The number of both domestic and foreign tourists staying in Estonia rose 24 percent on year to January 2023, when a total of 196,000 tourists were accommodated, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

The total represented a return to pre-pandemic levels overall, while retaining some of the higher numbers of domestic tourism experienced during the travel restrictions in 2020-2021.

Meanwhile, tourists from Finland were particularly preeminent; their numbers tripled in the year to January.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "The number of accommodated foreign tourists was similar to the figure set in January 2017. The number of domestic tourists rose by 9 percent year-on-year, and set an all-time record for domestic tourism in January," Laurmaa added.

More than 82,000 foreign tourists, and over 114,000 domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in January 2023.

This was a rise of 54 percent on year, in terms of foreign tourists, though the figure here is still not quite at the level it was in January 2020, on the eve of the arrival of Covid.

Change in number of tourists accommodated 2022-2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

Foreign tourism statistics for January 2023 Quick Facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

Foreign tourists spent a total of 170,000 nights in Estonia.

January saw year-on-year growth in the number of tourists from many European countries, as well as from outside Europe, partly due to the low reference base.

Finland (29,000 tourists, three times as many as in January 2022) and Latvia (nearly 14,000, up 31 percent), were the largest contributors.

More tourists than a year earlier also arrived from Lithuania, Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and several Asian countries.

Seventy-nine percent of foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Harju County, the most populous part of Estonia and which includes Tallinn, followed by Pärnu County (8 percent ot the total), Tartu County (6 percent), and Ida-Viru County (2 percent).

Domestic tourism statistics for January 2023 Quick Facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

Domestic tourists spent a total of 193,000 nights in accommodation establishments – hotels, hostels, guest houses, air bnb etc.

Sixty-eight percent of domestic tourist trips were for vacation purposes; 24 percent were business trips.

The largest share of domestic tourists (33 percent) was accommodated in Harju County, followed by 13 percent in Tartu County, 12 percent in Pärnu County, and 10 percent Ida-Viru County. 8 percent of domestic tourists stayed overnight in Valga County and 6 percent in Lääne-Viru County.

Room numbers, occupancy and cost per night (Source: Statistics Estonia)

913 accommodation establishments served visitors in Estonia in January 2023, across 21,000 rooms and 47,000 bed places.

Room occupancy rate was 35 percent (bearing in mind January is not the high season).

The average cost of a guest night was €44 per person, €8 more expensive than in 2022 and €6 more expensive than in January 2020.

The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €51 in Lääne-Viru County, €48 in Tartu County, €46 in Harju and Ida-Viru counties, and €37 in Pärnu County.

Statistics Estonia collected and analyzed the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed data is here, here and here.

