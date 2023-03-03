Statistics: Retail trade turnover fall continued in January

Retail trade turnover fell by 7 percent at constant prices on year to January 2023, state agency Statistics Estonia reports, to €800 million.

Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said: "Year-on-year, the biggest decline (9 percent) occurred in the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel. Turnover fell by 7 percent, in stores selling manufactured goods, and by 4 percent in grocery stores."

Between December 2022 and January 2023, retail trade turnover fell by 21 percent, though this is to be expected in the aftermath of Christmas and year-end sales.

According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover in January fell by 1 percent.

Retail trade turnover to January 2023 quick facts:

Turnover fell the most, among stores selling manufactured goods, in the sector relating to stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials. The figure was 12 percent.

Turnover fell by 11 percent in other specialized stores whose main business is the sale of computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

With stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale), turnover fell by 4 percent.

With other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (i.e. department stores), the fall in turnover stood at 3 percent.

Pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics saw a retail turnover drop of 2 percent.

Conversely, stores selling via mail order or the internet saw a rise in turnover (of 3 percent).

Stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear experienced a 2-percent rise in turnover.

Turnover volume index of retail trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

The above figures are based on Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) VAT declaration data, and Statistics Estonia compiles its research on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

