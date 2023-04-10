Statistics: March consumer price index up 15.3 percent on year

Shopper paying at a self-checkout at a supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Shopper paying at a self-checkout at a supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
This March, the consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia increased by 0.7 percent compared with the previous month and 15.3 percent on year, with goods prices rising 14.4 and services prices 17.2 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

Compared with March 2022, the CPI was influenced the most by the increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, which accounted for over a third of the total rise, as well as housing-related price changes, which accounted for a quarter of the total increase, Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said according to a press release.

"Electricity that reached homes was 49.5 percent, heat energy 35.6 percent, solid fuels 41 percent and natural gas 17.8 percent more expensive," Trasanov highlighted.

Of food products, sugar saw the biggest increase on year in price in March, rising by 97.1 percent. Eggs were also 43.3 percent, cocoa 42.3 percent, sauces 39.7 percent, spices 38.8 percent and bread products 38.4 percent more expensive.

"Gasoline was 9 percent and diesel fuel 11 percent cheaper," the analyst noted.

Consumer price index from March 2022 through March 2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

Meanwhile, the CPI in March rose by 0.7 percent compared on month.

Compared with February, the CPI was impacted the most by rising food prices, which accounted for two-fifths of the total increase. More than half of this rise, in turn, was contributed by a 11.3 percent increase in fresh vegetable prices.

Seasonal sales on clothing and footwear ending likewise had a greater impact on the CPI.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

