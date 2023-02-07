Statistics: Food prices exerted biggest impact on CPI in January

Eggs have risen in price by 50 percent.
Eggs have risen in price by 50 percent. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia rose 18.6 percent on year to January, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Goods were 19.0 percent more expensive, and services 17.8 percent more expensive, than in January last year, the agency says.

Commenting on the results, Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with January 2022, the CPI was influenced the most by price increases of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for a third of the total rise.

Among food products, the biggest rises were posted in sugar prices (up 97.2 percent), flour and cereals (62.1 percent), sauces (57.1 percent), and eggs (56.3 percent), the agency says.

Price changes related to housing accounted for nearly a quarter of the total increase.

Transport made up one tenth of the CPI rise.

Gasoline was 10.1 percent more expensive; diesel fuel 25.8 percent more expensive, Statistics Estonia says.

The CPI rose by 0.8 percent December 2022 to January 2023.

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia

On month, January's CPI was influenced the most by rising prices posted with food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for more than 60 percent of the total , and by sales on clothing and footwear.

Since the consumption patterns among the population continuously change, as do prices, Statistics Estonia updates the CPI weighting system and the representative goods every year.

Change in CPI by commodity groups. Source: Statistics Estonia

From January's CPI, the prices posted for December 2022 constitute the base prices used in Statistics Estonia's calculations.

The CPI will continue to be published on the base 1997 = 100, to ensure comparability with previous periods, however.

In addition to the change in CPI by commodity groups, the table for January 2023 includes the expenditure structure, ie. the weights of commodity groups, used in 2022 as well as the expenditure structure used since the January 2023 index.

See also the CPI calculator and the prices section on Statistics Estonia website.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

