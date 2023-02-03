Analyst: Estonia's recession set to continue

News
Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's economy will continue to decline in the first half of 2023, Swedbank's chief economist Tõnu Mertsina said. The economy dropped by 3 percent in the last quarter of 2022 new data showed on Friday.

Statistics Estonia's findings were expected, Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" recorded. The Bank of Estonia had already predicted a 0.5 percent economic decline and SEB a drop of 0.4 percent.

Mertsina said: "This was also the order of magnitude of our forecast. In our last economic forecast, we predicted that last year's recession would be 0.4 percent."

He said the recession is not over yet.

"Given that the recession deepened in the fourth quarter, this also suggests that the Estonian economy is likely to continue contracting in the first half of this year," the expert said.

In December, retail turnover also fell by 7 percent compared to the year before, Statistics Estonia said in their flash estimate. The agency's final report will be released on March 1.

AK spoke to Prisma procurement director Kaimo Niitaru about how customers' shopping trends have been affected.

"Indeed, the last quarter showed that fresh produce, especially fruit and vegetables, milk, fresh meat, which perhaps also suffered the most from price increases, took a bigger hit in terms of [sales] volume," said Niitaru.

"What the customer surveys have revealed is that 64 percent of people have had to change their shopping habits in the fourth quarter. Looking at what to buy, at what price, looking for bargains. And 15 percent of respondents said they have had to give up certain categories of goods altogether," he added.

Estonia's economic growth for 2023 is forecast to be just above zero this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:51

Baltic prime ministers promise to continue supporting Ukraine

21:20

Analyst: Estonia's recession set to continue

19:43

Survey: Kaja Kallas most popular choice for next prime minister

18:39

Gallery: Estonia's service dogs undergo helicopter training

18:15

Still no solutions for Russians in Estonia to renounce their citizenship

17:50

Swedish prime minister to visit Estonia next week

17:16

Tallinn public transport company ordered to pay ex-chief Boroditš €90,000

16:48

Eesti Gaas to receive ten LNG carriers at Klaipeda, Inkoo ports this year

16:22

Ex-economics minister: Tallinn Airport should have received state aid

15:43

Central bank chief: Interest rates will keep being raised to slow inflation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

14:28

Ryanair: Airport's illogical fee hike reason for cancellations

02.02

Study: Tallinn home to exceptionally high wildlife numbers

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

24.01

Critics: Tallinn's green capital program doesn't offer permanent changes

15:02

EDF: Ukrainian forces likely to leave Bakhmut soon

12:55

Airport fee hike challenged by Ryanair before links cut

18:15

Still no solutions for Russians in Estonia to renounce their citizenship

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: