Banks' 2022 profits boosted by revenue generated from interest

News
Bank headquarters in Tallinn.
Bank headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Additional revenue generated by rising interest rates boosted banks' profits last year. Swedbank saw its revenues grow by 19 percent and SEB's by 17 percent.

In 2022, while banks' profits rose, there were also slight losses in the loan market, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Olavi Lepp, Swedbank board chairman, said: "The profit margin has come down somewhat over the whole of last year when we talk about housing loans. For business loans, we look at each case individually. At the same time, we have to be prepared for the fact that interest rates that rose quickly may one day come down quickly, so we have to keep looking at our business model all the time to see how it is going."

SEB reported similar findings.

"Our home loan margin is around 2 percent on average, and it has come down by about 20 basis points in the last year," said Allan Parik, SEB board chairman. 

"Margins are set by market competition, and if this pressure continues, margins could also see a further decline. But by how much, and when, is difficult to say today."

Banks mostly finance their loans from deposits and a part of revenue from the rising Euribor rate is channeled into growing deposit rates.

"The share of fixed-term deposits is likely to start to rise, we are likely to see more competition there than in loans and margins, banks are likely to focus more on the funding side in terms of competition," said Jaak Tõrs, head of Bank of Estonia's financial stability department. 

SEB's Parik said the money can return to the customer.

"Looking at Bank of Estonia statistics, compared to 2021, when an average 0.2 percent was paid on a 6-12-month deposit, last year it was already 1.8 percent. So the rise in money market interest rates is partly coming back to customers," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

elections debate

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:23

CO2 quota price four-week high may end recent electricity price fall

10:20

Tartu University Hospital seeking larger premises in Tallinn

09:31

Live at 10:40 a.m.: Estonian and Turkish foreign ministers press conference

09:28

University of Tartu professor: Parties over-promising in election programs

09:05

Banks' 2022 profits boosted by revenue generated from interest

08:14

Kallas: Estonian independence war's bloodiest battle still relevant today

07:25

Norstat: Gap between Center and EKRE narrows

31.01

Estonia's new National Security Concept proceeds to Riigikogu

31.01

Baltics, Poland deepen defense cooperation

31.01

Report: Estonia's competitiveness compromised by weak social protection

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

30.01

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

30.01

Thrash metal legends Megadeth confirm July show in Tallinn

31.01

Former Air Force chief: Giving Ukraine F-16 fighters would not end the war

31.01

More hepatitis A cases in Estonia this January than whole of 2022

30.01

Over 4,500 customers ditch universal electricity service in two weeks

31.01

Finnish platform could connect Tartu, Helsinki via flight-hailing

31.01

Estonia's place unchanged in corruption index

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: