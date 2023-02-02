Analysts: Interest rate rises cooling economy, but more efforts needed

News
SEB and buildings in Tallinn.
SEB and buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised interest rates to 2.5 percent and the trend will continue in the coming months. However, this is not enough to curb inflation, analysts say.

On Wednesday, data showed Estonia's inflation rose again instead of falling, as previously predicted. Experts said the news came as a surprise to them.

LHV analyst Kristo Aab told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that government subsidies may be behind the hike and the timing of their implementation.

SEB's analyst Mihkel Nestor said: "Energy prices, for example, even ticked up in January. Electricity, if you look at Nord Pool, was even 30 percent cheaper and natural gas about 13 percent cheaper."

However, most consumers have fixed electricity packages that hide the effects of inflation. Rising interest rates have started to cool the economy.

Kristo Aab Source: ERR

"People are becoming very cautious about buying new homes as borrowing is expensive. Demand for borrowing is falling, which will certainly cool the economy in the long run and also make it more difficult for prices to rise," explained Nestor.

But the economy is not cooling fast enough.

"No matter how high the interest rate rise, this alone will not make a difference. But it does create an economic environment that, in the long run, will depress the economy, depress consumers, depress entrepreneurs and should then drive down demand," said Aab.

Nestor said: "However, household demand is still relatively strong in both Europe and Estonia, despite growing uncertainty about the future of the economy. As long as employment is high and wages are rising here, demand will remain strong."

Mihkel Nestor Source: ERR

Paradoxically, in order for demand to decrease, unemployment would need to rise.

"Yes, today central banks are playing a game of how to make people's lives worse, but not too bad, just to stop inflation," he added.

Aab said: "We do not know what will happen to energy prices this autumn and winter, and there is still a lot of unpredictability."

He believes if all mechanisms start working together, Estonia's inflation could fall to 5-7 percent in the second half of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:33

Parties pledge €1,000 pensions, more senior centers and flexible pensions

20:37

Gallery: President awards EDF commander general rank

19:55

Analysts: Interest rate rises cooling economy, but more efforts needed

18:17

In confiscating frozen Russian assets, Estonia may follow Canadian example

17:42

No-fee electricity plan rates drop to universal service level

17:07

Watch again: AmCham/FICE pre-election political party debate

17:05

Estonia commemorates 103rd anniversary of Tartu Peace Treaty

16:39

Union leader hails breakthrough in Tallink wages deadlock

16:01

Kristian Jaani: National defense education needs to be broad-based

15:46

School psychologist: Exam requirements cause undue anxiety for children

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

01.02

Tallinn pharmacy activity license revoked over suspected fraud

12:14

Study: Tallinn home to exceptionally high wildlife numbers

01.02

Visiting Turkish FM urged to approve Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

31.01

Counterfeit cigarette mill busted in manufacturing facility outside Tallinn

01.02

Turkish FM: Our security concerns just as important as Finland, Sweden's

01.02

Estonia-Finland Ukrainian refugee relocation scheme to start mid-February

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: