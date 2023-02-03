Statistics: Estonian GDP fell 3 percent in Q4 2022, flash estimate says

News
Estonia's GDP shrank by 3 percent in Q4 2022, but was almost static for the whole of the year.
Estonia's GDP shrank by 3 percent in Q4 2022, but was almost static for the whole of the year. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While the Estonian economy contracted by 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 (Q4 2022), it remained largely unchanged over 2022 as a whole, according to a first-of-its-kind flash estimate from state agency Statistics Estonia.

Statistics Estonia said: "Estonia's GDP fell by approximately three percent at constant prices in Q4 2022.

"This scenario would mean the Estonian economy falling by a total of around 0.3 percent in 2022, i.e. remaining largely at the level it was a year ago."

In December 2022, retail trade sales revenue fell by 7 percent, year-on-year. Overall, sales revenue increased by 2 percent for the year.

Statistics Estonia was issuing its first ever GDP flash estimate for Estonia, and a final summary will follow on March 1, the agency added.

Statistics Estonia say the flash estimate methodology presupposes, above all, that trends and structures in the economy remain as they had been.

Primary data entered into the models may also not reflect individual large transactions, which may have had a significant impact on the general indicators due to the small size of the Estonian economy, the agency adds.

The flash assessment is based on a dozen models, using different parameters, with the GDP flash estimate being the average of these.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Statistics Estonia

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:28

Mayor Katri Raik:­­­ Narva mascot and chronicler

10:15

Justice chancellor: Rules for restraining patients need legal clarity

10:01

EKRE city council member that hit cyclist appeals license suspension

08:39

Debate organizers: Family support, immigration issues which divided parties

08:13

Kallas: Outgoing Eesti Energia CEO could not remain with things as they are

07:44

Statistics: Estonian GDP fell 3 percent in Q4 2022, flash estimate says

02.02

Parties pledge €1,000 pensions, more senior centers and flexible pensions

02.02

Gallery: President awards EDF commander general rank

02.02

Analysts: Interest rate rises cooling economy, but more efforts needed

02.02

In confiscating frozen Russian assets, Estonia may follow Canadian example

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

02.02

Study: Tallinn home to exceptionally high wildlife numbers

01.02

Tallinn pharmacy activity license revoked over suspected fraud

02.02

In confiscating frozen Russian assets, Estonia may follow Canadian example

01.02

Visiting Turkish FM urged to approve Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

02.02

Real estate transactions fell 15, turnover 3 percent in 2022

02.02

Watch again: AmCham/FICE pre-election political party debate

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: