Statistics: 2022 retail turnover in Estonia up 2 percent to €10.5 billion

The total turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia last year totaled €10.5 billion, marking an increase of 2 percent on year at constant prices, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

Last year, turnover increased the most — by 12 percent — enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel; turnover in stores selling manufactured goods, meanwhile, rose by 3 percent on year, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said according to a press release.

"However, turnover decreased by 3 percent in grocery stores," she added.

December retail trade turnover totaled €996 million, down 7 percent on year.

The decline in last month's retail turnover was influenced the most by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover fell by 11 percent on year.

"Turnover was down in most sectors, except for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, in which turnover was up by 7 percent," Pihlak highlighted.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, turnover fell the most, by 27 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet. An above average drop in turnover was also recorded in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (16 percent) as well as in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (12 percent).

Last month, the turnover of grocery stores decreased by 8 percent and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 12 percent on year.

Compared with November 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 7 percent last month, which was expected due to winter holiday and year-end sales.

--

