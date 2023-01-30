Statistics: 2022 retail turnover in Estonia up 2 percent to €10.5 billion

News
Shoppers at Ülemiste Center in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Shoppers at Ülemiste Center in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The total turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia last year totaled €10.5 billion, marking an increase of 2 percent on year at constant prices, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

Last year, turnover increased the most — by 12 percent — enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel; turnover in stores selling manufactured goods, meanwhile, rose by 3 percent on year, Statistics Estonia analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said according to a press release.

"However, turnover decreased by 3 percent in grocery stores," she added.

December retail trade turnover totaled €996 million, down 7 percent on year.

The decline in last month's retail turnover was influenced the most by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover fell by 11 percent on year.

"Turnover was down in most sectors, except for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, in which turnover was up by 7 percent," Pihlak highlighted.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, turnover fell the most, by 27 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet. An above average drop in turnover was also recorded in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (16 percent) as well as in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (12 percent).

Last month, the turnover of grocery stores decreased by 8 percent and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel increased by 12 percent on year.

Compared with November 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 7 percent last month, which was expected due to winter holiday and year-end sales.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

elections debate

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:12

Tartu Art Museum's 'Seniors Friday' program proves popular

12:46

Gallery: Estonian Literature Day celebrated in Toompea

12:13

Kontaveit moves up a spot in world tennis rankings

11:46

Liquid fuel reserves in Estonia enough for three months

11:17

Bank of Estonia: Savings and loan association assets down 10 percent in Q4

10:45

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

10:10

Statistics: 2022 retail turnover in Estonia up 2 percent to €10.5 billion

08:16

Election ads and politicians seeking to talk to voters appear in the street

07:51

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

29.01

Lauri Läänemets: Estonians' coping is national security

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.01

Council of Europe report strongly criticizes Estonian e-residency program

27.01

Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints wins Sundance Film Festival directing award

07:51

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

28.01

Injury forces Kelly Sildaru out of signature Aspen X-Games event

29.01

Lauri Läänemets: Estonians' coping is national security

27.01

Estonia's startups finding it harder to raise funds

10:45

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

28.01

Top court: Registered partnerships must be added to population register

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: