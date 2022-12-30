Statistics: Retail trade turnover in Estonia down 2 percent in November

News
Self-service checkout (photo is illustrative).
Self-service checkout (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia in November stood at €939 million, a fall on year of 2 percent at constant prices, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, an analyst at Statistics Estonia: "Turnover decreased in most sectors, except for stores selling textiles, clothing, and footwear, in which turnover was up by 2 percent, and for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, where turnover remained at last year's level."

Pihlak added that the fall in retail trade turnover in November was influenced the most in relation to stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover fell by 7 percent.

Of this sector, stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, saw the greatest turnover loss on year to November 2022, by 14 percent.

Turnover decreased by 10 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet, by 5 percent in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., by 3 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (i.e. department stores), and by 2 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale), the agency adds.

While the turnover of grocery stores went down by 4 percent,. enterprises engaged automotive fuel retail saw a rise in turnover of 18 percent, compared with November last year.

Between October and November this year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 4 percent, while in terms of seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the rise was 2 percent.

In the first 11 months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises rose by 3 percent compared with the same period in 2021, Statistics Estonia says.

Turnover Volume of Real Estate Index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiles its survey on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, based on VAT declarations provided by the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:52

Ministry of Defense: Russian regime shows no signs of weakening

13:27

Eesti Gaas to reduce prices by 30 percent from February

12:19

Estonia spends €32 million on energy compensation measure over two months

11:09

Ships in Gulf of Riga and Pärnu Bay require early-season icebreaker help

10:23

Estonian entrepreneurs investing in Latvian media

09:32

Statistics: Retail trade turnover in Estonia down 2 percent in November

08:53

Kohtla-Järve power vacuum now into its third month

08:05

Thieves steal valuable late Tsarist-era Tallinn manhole covers

08:05

Not enough goods for the Amber Train

07:24

End of year fireworks sales high despite calls for alternatives

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.12

Estonian ID cards can be picked up in supermarkets from mid-January

29.12

Former Prime Minister Edgar Savisaar passes away Updated

27.12

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

28.12

Postimees: Estonian politicians highlight charade of Putin's Pskov visit

29.12

President Karis: It would have been less exciting without Savisaar

08:05

Not enough goods for the Amber Train

29.12

Kallas: Savisaar was a controversial but brilliant politician

08:05

Thieves steal valuable late Tsarist-era Tallinn manhole covers

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: