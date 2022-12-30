Statistics: Retail trade turnover in Estonia down 2 percent in November

The turnover of retail trade enterprises in Estonia in November stood at €939 million, a fall on year of 2 percent at constant prices, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, an analyst at Statistics Estonia: "Turnover decreased in most sectors, except for stores selling textiles, clothing, and footwear, in which turnover was up by 2 percent, and for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, where turnover remained at last year's level."

Pihlak added that the fall in retail trade turnover in November was influenced the most in relation to stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover fell by 7 percent.

Of this sector, stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, saw the greatest turnover loss on year to November 2022, by 14 percent.

Turnover decreased by 10 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet, by 5 percent in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., by 3 percent in other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (i.e. department stores), and by 2 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale), the agency adds.

While the turnover of grocery stores went down by 4 percent,. enterprises engaged automotive fuel retail saw a rise in turnover of 18 percent, compared with November last year.

Between October and November this year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 4 percent, while in terms of seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the rise was 2 percent.

In the first 11 months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises rose by 3 percent compared with the same period in 2021, Statistics Estonia says.

Turnover Volume of Real Estate Index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiles its survey on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, based on VAT declarations provided by the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!