Statistics: Consumer Price Index rose by 19.4 percent in 2022

The Consumer Price Index rose by 19.4 percent on year to 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia says, and by 17.6 percent on year to December 2022, with some staples like flour more than doubling in price in that time.

Household-related price changes, including energy and foodstuffs, had the biggest impact this rise, Statistics Estonia says, in total accounting for around 40 percent of the overall increase.

Commenting on the results, Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "Compared with 2021, natural gas prices rose by 123.8 percent, electricity to domestic consumers by 94.4 percent, solid fuels by 73.5 percent and heat energy by 49.1 percent."

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed nearly a quarter of the total increase, Trasanov said.

The biggest rises were recorded in the prices of flour and cereals (whose prices rose by 53.6 percent), sugar (by 50.9 percent), other oils (49.5 percent) and eggs (45 percent).

"Gasoline was 30 percent and diesel fuel 45.9 percent more expensive [on average in 2022, as compared with 2021]," Trasanov added.

Change in CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

Change in CPI by commodity. Source: Statistics Estonia

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia

In December alone, the CPI rose 17.6 percent on year, and by 0.1 percent between November and December 2022, the agency says.

Between December 2021 and December 2022, Goods were 19.7 percent costlier; services 13.8 percent more expensive.

The CPI was affected the most by the price changes of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed nearly 40 percent of the total rise, between December 2021 and December 2022, Trasanov said.

The most substantial increase was experienced in the prices of sugar (which rose on year to December 2022 by 105.6 percent), flour and cereals (up by 70.4 percent), eggs (by 59.2 percent) and sauces (56.8 percent).

CPI change on year. Source: Statistics Estonia

CPI change in commodity groups. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia conducted the above research on behalf of the finance ministry.

More detailed information is here.

