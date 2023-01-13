Ministry: Fuel price-per-liter displays are here to stay

News
Price of fuel at an Alexela filling station.
Price of fuel at an Alexela filling station. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Fuel prices are not set to disappear from clear display at gas stations in Estonia, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications says, despite public fears, magnified by the media, that this may happen.

The dissemination of an EU directive in the Estonian media has led to confusion among drivers and the general public, daily Postimees reports (link in Estonian) and an impression that bureaucrats have pulled a regulation out of thin air which bears little relation to the real world.

It is also not yet clear when the changes will take effect, while the Minsitry of Economic Affairs and Communications has started consultation with the private sector ahead of that.

Ministry departmental chief Indrek Gailan told ETV's "Terevisioon" Friday mornign that: "The interpretation of this European Union directive seems to have taken a life of its own."

One thing the directive will not lead to, he added, is the end of the practice of clearly displaying current pump prices.

"All the prices on all gas station pumps will remain exactly as they are now[in euros per liter]; nothing will change there," Gailan said.

The directive's purpose is to provide additional point of sale information, for instance on an information board placed near gas station cash registers, which will include the fuel consumption per 100km of smaller, medium and larger-engined cars, and the related price-per-km.

This will highlight the relative cost differences between different vehicles and different fuels, Gailan added, while each member state is proposing its own methodology to achieve this, to the European Commission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:42

Economics committee wants deposit for 'phantom' electricity suppliers

13:19

State to make way for Estonian-Latvian offshore wind farm

12:57

Snow melt leads to major flooding in Latvian city of Jekabpils

12:44

Agencies still classify too many documents

11:59

European Commission positive on Estonia's Russian asset seizure initiative

11:11

Estonia Explained part five: What is with the sauna?

10:38

Ministry: Fuel price-per-liter displays are here to stay

10:11

Miller's late strike gives Estonia victory over Finland

09:41

Prime minister: Estonia, Croatia on same page with defense, other issues

08:45

Gallery: First five Eesti Laul finalists chosen

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

Maria Zakharova: 'Russophobia' official Estonian doctrine

11.01

Estonia tells Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

10.01

Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

12.01

Estonian visa applications fell by 40 percent in 2022

12.01

Estonia begins replacing Soviet war grave markers with 'neutral' ones

12.01

Top 40 donors to Estonia's political parties in 2022

12.01

New Tallinn schools seek teachers amid nationwide shortage

09.01

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: