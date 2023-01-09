Sales of new cars in Estonia fell by a tenth last year

In 2022, new passenger car sales in Estonia were 8.6 percent lower than in 2021.

Estonian car dealers sold 20,426 new passenger cars in 2022, the Association of Estonian Car Dealers and Service Companies (AMTEL) reported.

Last year, medium and small SUVs accounted for the highest proportion of total sales, with 33.3 percent and 19 percent, respectively. The smaller mid-range car was the third most popular, with 17.2 percent.

In terms of fuel type, hybrid car sales increased by 9.3 percent in 2022.

687 electric vehicles were sold in 2022, a 42 percent rise from 2021 and representing 3.4 percent of total sales.

43.9 percent of vehicles are still fueled by gas, while hybrid vehicles account now for 35.5 percent of the market.

The share of diesel cars fell in 2022 to 16.2 percent.

Last year, Toyota was by far the most popular brand selling 4,451 vehicles. Following it were Škoda and KIA, which sold 2,766 and 1,626, respectively.

In 2022, 4,4 percent fewer commercial vehicles were sold than in 2021.

Toyota, Renault and Peugeot sold 882, 758 and 554 vehicles, respectively, while Scania and Volvo were the most successful truck brands, selling 307 and 277 vehicles, respectively.

--

