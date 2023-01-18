Fuel retail sales fell slightly on year to 2022

Circle K gas station.
Circle K gas station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Motor fuel retail sales fell by 0.7 percent on year to 2022 thanks to a fall in sales of 98-octane gasoline. 95-octane and diesel sales in fact rose over the same time frame.

While  123.2 million liters of 98-octane gasoline were sold in 2021, the figure for 2022 stood at 103.9 liters.

Meanwhile, 95-octane gasoline sales rose by around 10 million liters on year to 2022; diesel sales by 2.5 million liters.

July 2022 saw the largest drop in sales by month, mainly due to a fall in diesel sales, to 59.7 million liters (from 64.1 million liters in July 2021).

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales rose on year to close to 3 million liters, in 2022 as a whole, compared with the previous year.

In December, retail sales of fuel fell by 3.17 percent compared with the same month in 2021. Diesel sales fell by one million liters in December, year-on-year.

95-octane gasoline sales in December were up to 13.6 million liters (from 13.2 million liters in December 2021).

Again, sales of 98-octane fell in December 2022, compared with December 2021, to 8 million liters (from 9.9 million liters).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

