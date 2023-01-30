Reuters: Export of Russian LPG to Baltics doubles in 2022

LPG tanks in Russia.
LPG tanks in Russia. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO
News agency Reuters reports that Russian exports of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to the Baltic countries doubled in 2022 as Ukraine is reluctant to import the fuel directly from Russia.

LPG is used as vehicle fuel, in households and the industry. LPG is not subject to Russia sanctions. Reuters reports that Russia boosted LPG sales to the Baltics to 331,000 tons in 2022, from 159,000 tons a year earlier.

The agency also reports that Latvia and Lithuania exported some 15,000 tons of LPG to Ukraine in December, which amount to 15 percent of the country's total import.

Reuters' sources suggest Russian LPG is much cheaper than Polish and Romanian alternatives.

"Ukrainian companies source their likely Russian-origin LPG from Lithuania and Latvia. The price difference, compared to Poland and Romania, is €150-200 per ton, which is good enough for turning a blind eye," a source told Reuters.

