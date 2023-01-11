Latvia's LDZ Cargo takes over transportation of Russian goods in Estonia

News
Operail wagons bearing containers. Photo is illustrative.
Operail wagons bearing containers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Operail
News

Estonia's state-owned rail company Operail stopped transporting goods of Russian and Belarusian origin on January 1 and Estonian and Latvian companies are now filling the gap.

In December, Minster of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) signed a new agreement laying out the government's expectations for Operail.

One sentence was changed which no longer allows the company to transport goods of Russian and Belarusian origin.

Alongside Estonian company Go Rail, Latvian state-owned transport company LDZ Cargo has taken over some of the work in Estonia and has signed a contract with Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee).

The agreement states LDZ Cargo provides the rolling stock but local drivers must be employed while the trains are on Estonian territory as they are required to speak Estonian.

Operail freight train. Source: Raul Toomsalu/Operail

Kaido Zimmermann, head of Estonian Railways, told ERR that LDZ Cargo's first shipments have already taken place over the eastern border from the Paldiski terminal.

LZD Cargo plans to transport approximately 200,000 tons of cooking oil in Estonia this year. The company said negotiations with other Estonian customers are being carried out and the volume of transported cargo will increase in the near future.

Go Rail subcontracts work to LDZ Cargo. Manager Alar Pinsel told ERR details cannot be disclosed due to "commercial confidentiality".

Pinsel could not say how much of Operail's work is being picked up by LDZ Cargo. He said Go Rail wants to take over this work in future.

Freight from Russia drying up

Operail rolling stock. Source: Raul Mee

Freight transport with Russia and Belarus has drastically decreased since sanctions were applied last year, and after the implementation of Operail's new rules, it dropped even more, Zimmermann said.

"Very little business remains with Russia. While we used to ship something like 40 million tonnes a year to Russia, last year we shipped four million tonnes at the most, and this year even less, because in the first two months of last year, we were still shipping fertilizers, which are no longer shipped," he said.

In the first 10 days of this year, the volume of cargo transportation decreased.

Last year, transport fees for Belarusian and Russian goods amounted to less then 25 percent of Estonian Railways' revenue. It will be even less this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:26

Baltic ministers call for new defense plan at upcoming NATO summit

20:34

Latvia's LDZ Cargo takes over transportation of Russian goods in Estonia

19:45

Parties expect to spend up to €1.5 million on election campaigns

19:07

Estonian Health Insurance Fund changes name

19:04

Culture minister recalls EKRE MP from Integration Foundation board

17:18

Sikkut seeking free transport solution for disabled people and preschoolers

16:20

Telliskivi Creative Hub: Shop closures natural part of development Updated

15:57

Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange chief: Estonia has wasted years

15:19

Q4 2022 political party financials: Eesti 200 receives almost €200,000 Updated

15:00

Estonian Defense League puts Tallinn headquarters sale on hold

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.01

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

14:07

Estonia tells Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

10.01

Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

09.01

Apartments 40 times cheaper in Kiviõli than Tallinn

16:20

Telliskivi Creative Hub: Shop closures natural part of development Updated

10.01

Ministry of Finance deconstructs prime minister's Elekrilevi arguments Updated

14:59

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is now regarded as an equal at the EU table

11:00

Kindergartens increase fees to cover teacher pay rises

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: