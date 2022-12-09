Economy minister to concretize Operail operating guidelines

News
Operail train at a crossing.
Operail train at a crossing. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut (SDE) will hand state-owned rail carrier Operail new guidelines as to the owner's expectations in the coming days. The minister promises to have a plan for the company's future in January.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported on Tuesday that Estonia's state rail carrier Operail plans to start hauling nickel from Russia to Finland. The company said that nickel is not among sanctioned goods and that it plans to sell its Finnish subsidiary in the near future anyway.

Still, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) had criticism for Operail at the government sitting on Thursday.

"While the business is legal, we could ask whether it is morally acceptable for a company owned by Estonian taxpayers. My unequivocal position would be that it's not," Reinsalu said.

The foreign minister added that official owner's instructions from this spring require Operail to conclude business transactions with Russia.

The company said via a press release that it cannot make economically unfeasible decisions and has not directly erred against these guidelines.

The instructions document reads, "the ethical dimension of doing business with Russian and Belarusian enterprises needs to be weighed and business relationships that directly service trade with Russia and Belarus abandoned (gradually if necessary) and replaced with new opportunities."

Economy Minister Riina Sikkut said that the government and Operail have different interpretations of these instructions.

"The position of this government remains the same after ministerial changes. The government's guideline is clear, and a state-owned company should not move Russian goods. I can put this in writing if need be," she said.

Sikkut promised to phrase new guidelines for Operail in the coming days. Operail's carriage of goods volumes have been halved in the last year, with a further reduction of 65-70 percent looming after Russian trade is dropped.

"Meanwhile, maintenance costs are mounting and the trade volume we will have left will render railroad transport unfeasible," Operail CEO Raul Toomsalu said.

At the same time, Estonia has made promises to the contrary.

"Looking at the strategic need to meet the transport sector emissions target in the green transition, moving passengers and goods from roads to the railroad is the only way we can do it. Road carriage fees are not in the same ballpark as those on the railroad today. While I believe we will have to revisit infrastructure usage fee principles, this should not be based on Operail financials or those of other individual companies."

Sikkut promised to have a plan for the future of Operal, which has lost most of its business, by January.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:06

Parties see need to finish major highways, questions remain over funding

10:36

Economy minister to concretize Operail operating guidelines

09:17

Statistics: Estonia's trade deficit nearly doubled on year to October

08:41

Utilitas CEO: Crucial that offshore wind farms decision made in next year

08:02

'Protection money' issue continues to dog coalition

08.12

Toidupank: Situation today very much like crisis of 2009 onward

08.12

Estonians still consuming more salt than they imagine

08.12

Operail: We should not be forced to make economically harmful decisions

08.12

Regional papers to raise cover prices in response to rising delivery fees

08.12

Estonian band Bedwetters: We don't have any ethical boundaries

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

08.12

US deploying HIMARS platoon, infantry company to Estonia Updated

07.12

State weather service issues level 1 warning as heavy snowfall continues

08.12

Estonian government establishes Defense Forces division under NATO Updated

08.12

Regulator: Broadcasting TV Rain in Estonia needs to stop

08.12

Finland agrees to take on Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Estonia

07.12

Estonian tabloid press celebrates 100th anniversary

08.12

Toidupank: Situation today very much like crisis of 2009 onward

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: