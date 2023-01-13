Operail finalizes sale of Finnish subsidiary for €27.7 million

News
Operail Finland CEO Ilkka Seppänen with a Wabtec Powerhaul locomotive.
Operail Finland CEO Ilkka Seppänen with a Wabtec Powerhaul locomotive. Source: Petri Lyytikainen/Operail
News

Estonian state-owned railway company Operail has sold its freight transport service provider subsidiary Operail Finland to Finnish publicly traded logistics company Nurminen Logistics for €27.7 million.

The purchase and sale agreement (PSA) was concluded at the end of 2022 and will enter into effect following the approval of the deal by Finnish authorities, Operail said in a press release Friday.

This will be followed by a transition period during which Operail will hand over all Operail Finland activities to the new owner. No changes are planned to daily operations or to Operail Finland staff in connection with the change of ownership.

Operail Finland has nine powerful Wabtec Powerhaul freight locomotives, one Estonian-built C30-MF shunting locomotive and more than 40 employees.

According to Operail CEO Raul Toomsalu, the new owner will be receiving a well-managed and fully operating company with considerable freight volumes and strong prospects for future returns.

Operail first began offering freight services in Finland in late 2020. Ilkka Seppänen, who had served as CEO of Operail Finland for its entire existence, added that it was thanks to Operail that the Finnish rail freight market came to life.

"We were ⁠— and still are⁠ — the first company to offer serious competition in the Finnish railway sector," Seppänen highlighted.

According to the company, the decision to sell its Finnish subsidiary was not related to Russia's aggression in Ukraine; Operail's owner had decided in May 2021 already to start exiting from Finland, as it isn't strategically necessary for the Estonian state to do business in other countries.

Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine nonetheless affected the sales process, however, and the overall market situation for 1,520 mm gauge railways deteriorated significantly in 2022. Instead of selling the initial 51 percent holding, it was decided to exit the Finnish market altogether, and to do so promptly.

"It has been a very complex sales process," Toomsalu acknowledged. "In spite of a completely unpredictable environment, the people of Operail have been working nearly around the clock to fulfill the owner's guidelines. While it was initially uncertain whether we would be able to sell the company at all or whether we would have to close it down and sell the assets, in the end, the better scenario worked out. The sales price covers all obligations. Many thanks to the whole Operail team for this."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:44

Interest in repatriation spikes among Russian citizens with Estonian roots

17:26

Estonian data protection body to review public trail cam resolution

17:15

Eesti Energia chief: Separating Elektrilevi would mean need for state funds

16:39

Finland may vote in favor of joining NATO via simple parliamentary majority

16:01

Government keeps distance on Elering/Alexela spat

15:44

Operail finalizes sale of Finnish subsidiary for €27.7 million

15:21

Muuga, Sillamäe ports pose no explosive risk comparable to Beirut incident

14:43

ERR ratings special: Russian-speaking voters reconnecting with Center

14:19

Prosecutor's Office drops charges against Narva official in Ossipenko case

13:42

Economics committee wants deposit for 'phantom' electricity suppliers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

Maria Zakharova: 'Russophobia' official Estonian doctrine

11.01

Estonia tells Russia to reduce embassy staff by half

10.01

Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

12.01

Estonian visa applications fell by 40 percent in 2022

12:57

Snow melt leads to major flooding in Latvian city of Jekabpils

12.01

New Tallinn schools seek teachers amid nationwide shortage

08:17

Party ratings: EKRE and Center both see a rise in support in January

08:45

Gallery: First five Eesti Laul finalists chosen

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: