Paper: Estonia lost millions selling Operail's Finnish business

News
Operail train at a crossing.
Operail train at a crossing. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The Estonian state lost over ten million euros in the sale of its railway company Operail's Finnish branch to Nurminen Logistics Group at the beginning of last year, wrote Eesti Ekspress (EE) on Wednesday.

"Nurminen Logistics Group was able to acquire North Rail (formerly Operail Finland – EE) for less than its fair value because the seller (the Estonian state – EE) decided to divest its Finnish business," Eesti Ekspress reported, citing Nurminen's half-year report published in December 2023. "The €12.3 million, which is considered income, represents the difference between the sale price and the fair value of the assets," it added.

Ekspress noted that it had already written in August 2022 about how Operail was being privatized without involving the public or Estonian railway businessmen, although generally, the best price for the state and its taxpayers is achieved through a public competition.

Raul Toomsalu, who was leading Operail at the time of the transaction and left his position in December 2023, disagreed with the claim of secrecy and confirmed to the newspaper that hundreds of companies were invited to participate in the competition. "To my knowledge, there were no complaints from any company claiming they were interested in the Finnish assets but unable to participate," he told Ekspress.

In a transaction confirmed in February 2023, the main assets of which were locomotives, Operail Finland was sold for €27.7 million, of which €18 million covered the loan used to purchase the locomotives and €9.2 million was net assets, mainly the equity value of the locomotives. According to Nurminen's calculations, however, this is now valued at €21.5 million, which means a gain of €12.3 million for the buyer.

Ekspress highlights that the sale was also influenced by the war initiated by Russia in Ukraine, which significantly reduced the interest of international investors, which, according to Operail's current CEO Merle Kurvits, had been high before the war. The rush and the pressure from the Estonian government to end Operail Finland's nickel transportation to Russia might have also played a role. Then Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Riina Sikkut (SDE) did not want to evaluate whether the state incurred a loss from the sale, as she does not know the basis on which the company was later valued higher.

In March, ERR's news portal relayed information (link in Estonian) from the Finnish national broadcaster Yle about how the logistics company Nurminen Logistics continues to make a substantial profit by transporting Russian nickel and fertilizer in Finland, which are not under sanctions, thus making trade in them still a profitable business.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Source: Eesti Ekspress

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:54

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrives in Estonia

16:51

Jaak Allik: The wolf, goat and cabbage problem at Tallinn coalition talks

16:38

Health minister: I firmly support building of Tallinn Hospital

16:01

2 unaligned councilors promise to support new Tallinn coalition

15:55

12-year-old Elizaveta Anikina triumphs in domestic youth tennis champs

15:49

Ministry of Finance's spring forecast will be pessimistic

15:32

No plans for international flights at Pärnu Airport

14:46

No route changes expected as TS Laevad retains major islands' service tender

14:05

Tallinn seeks €10 million from government for Olympic swimming pool

13:36

Kaia Kanepi makes Estonian national tennis team again after nine-year hiatus

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.04

Winning design for Tallinn's 'Fisherman's Wharf' revealed

02.04

Estonia plans to buy 12 French-made CAESAR howitzers

02.04

The Guardian: Estonia has 'the best schools in Europe'

16:54

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrives in Estonia

02.04

Estonia to endorse Mark Rutte as NATO's next secretary general

10:45

Estonian consumer prices continued climbing in March

02.04

Acting mayor: We have agreed to keep Tallinn public transport free

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo