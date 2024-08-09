Estonian government going ahead with Operail privatization

The Estonian government has decided to go ahead with privatizing state-owned freight rail company Operail.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) said there is interest in the company, which had to divest itself of its business in Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The potential privatization will be preceded by extended negotiations with buyers and the submission of binding purchase offers, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Operail employs 200 people, but last year the company incurred losses of €19.2 million from revenues of €26.6 million.

Operail is involved in freight rail only.

