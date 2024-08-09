Estonian government going ahead with Operail privatization

News
Operail freight trains.
Operail freight trains. Source: Matthias Rikka/Operail
News

The Estonian government has decided to go ahead with privatizing state-owned freight rail company Operail.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) said there is interest in the company, which had to divest itself of its business in Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The potential privatization will be preceded by extended negotiations with buyers and the submission of binding purchase offers, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Operail employs 200 people, but last year the company incurred losses of €19.2 million from revenues of €26.6 million.

Operail is involved in freight rail only.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

Ahti Kallikorm: Vaccination important if we don't want the old maladies to return

16:47

Estonian government going ahead with Operail privatization

16:03

Prime minister describes austerity and 2025 budget talks processes

16:01

Temporary bike lane being installed on Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

15:44

President promulgates vehicle tax law

15:17

European prosecution investigating formerly promising Estonian green firm

14:30

More recreational vessels have not led to an uptick in maritime violations

13:41

Igor Taro: How to avoid sprawling climate bureaucracy

13:12

Study: Understanding the Belarusian diaspora's 'new wave' in Estonia

13:02

BLRT Grupp opens largest vessel maintenance floating dock in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

08.08

Major investors leaving Estonian stock market with no plans to return

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

08.08

Flydubai cancels planned new Tallinn-Dubai route

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

08.08

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

07:41

Estonian e-residents' firms will also have to pay new corporate income tax

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo